Coroner identifies women killed in Cross shooting

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of two women killed in a late-night shooting Sunday in the Cross area.
Lori Gentile, 61, of Mount Pleasant; and Lashawn Gadson, 25, of Reevesville were found Sunday night on Poplar Hill Drive, Coroner George Oliver said.
Investigators believe the shooting took place between 11 p.m. and midnight Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
Deputies first responded to the area after receiving a call about a possible motor vehicle accident in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the two victims suffering gunshot wounds, Dep. Carli Drayton said.
Oliver said autopsies for the two women have been scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719‑4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
