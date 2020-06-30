Deputies investigate theft of fishing equipment

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from a boat docked on Kiawah Island.
Deputies say that they were called to investigate the robbery of a piece of fishing equipment called a trolling motor last Thursday.
When they arrived, deputies say they found the console and glove box open with the keys to the boat on a seat in front of the console.
The victim believes that the thief also stole the boat’s registration paperwork, the sheriff’s office says.
Citing a motion sensor camera positioned on the front of the dock, deputies say they believe that the thief approached from the water.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says that they have a video and two images of the suspect and that an investigation is underway.
If you have information you can call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
