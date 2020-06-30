Family launches investigation into death of 18-year-old found on Sullivan’s Island

Elijah was a wonderful friend, brother, and son. He was an accomplished athlete, and he loved soccer and football. He was a doting uncle to his six-month old niece, and his younger cousins looked up to him. He was truly loved by his family, friends, and community. Elijah’s untimely passing leaves a void in this family that will never be filled, and his family is struggling to make sense of the incident that took his life. They are awaiting answers to learn the circumstances surrounding Elijah’s tragic death and want to know specifically what happened on that boat on June 25, 2020.