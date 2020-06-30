FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory for portion of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory Tuesday for the southern portion of the Lowcountry.
The advisory covers Beaufort and Jasper Counties and will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Heat index values of up to 106 degrees are expected because of the combination of high temperatures and high humidity. That could cause heat illnesses.
Temperatures across the Lowcountry could reach a high of 95 degrees and there is a chance for scattered, possibly strong thunderstorms.
To avoid heat-related illnesses, you should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Anyone who shows signs of a possible heat stroke should be moved to a cool, shaded location.
A heat stroke is an emergency: Call 911 immediately.
