Fugitive wanted for attempted murder by NYPD arrested in Lenoir, N.C.

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted murder by the NYPD in Lenoir, North Carolina.
The United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) announced the arrest of 33-year-old Jacqual Coward.
Coward was wanted by the New York Police Department for a shooting that occurred in the Bronx, NY, on May 15, 2020.
According to reports, the victim had been friends with Coward for approximately 30 years. The victim’s life was saved by responding officers applying a tourniquet to his leg.
On June 16, 2020 warrants were issued for Coward, in New York, for attempted second-degree murder.
On June 29, 2020, members of the CRFTF developed information that Coward was in Caldwell County, NC.
Around 10 a.m. Coward was apprehended and taken to Caldwell County Jail, by the Lenoir Police Department.
He was served with warrants for being a fugitive from justice, due to the outstanding attempted 2nd degree murder warrant, from New York.
Additionally, Coward was found to have two additional outstanding warrants for arrest in North Carolina, for failure to appear on narcotics and driving charges, dating back to 2009.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.