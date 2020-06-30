Group holds protest to demand removal of Confederate statue in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A group is holding a protest in Orangeburg’s Courthouse Square to call for the removal of a 30-foot monument meant to honor Orangeburg’s fallen Confederate soldiers.
The Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition, is holding the rally near the monument in downtown Orangeburg. Member Natalie Abel from says the city is no place for a Confederate monument to stand. She called it a symbol of racism.
But others disagree, calling it a symbol of heritage, not hate.
The monument honors Confederate soldiers from Orangeburg who died during the Civil War.
Unlike the John C. Calhoun statue in downtown Charleston, the Orangeburg monument falls under the state’s Heritage Act, which requires legislative approval from the state’s General Assembly. Removing the statue, under the law, would require a two-thirds yes vote before the monument could be taken down.
Orangeburg City Council is considering a resolution to ask lawmakers to approve removing the monument.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.