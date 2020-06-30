LIST: Here’s where face masks are and are not required in public places

Town leaders recommend everyone entering restaurants and retail stores and offices that are open to the public and conveyances of public transportation, including but not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, wear a face covering while inside the building or vehicle. They also recommend all restaurants and retail stores and offices that are open to the public, and conveyances of public transportation including but not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, adopt a policy of providing service solely to customers wearing a face covering. The Town further recommends that customers should be notified of the policy with signage at entry ways. Those seeking service without a face covering should be politely notified of the policy, and if necessary, asked to leave the premises. Law enforcement should be notified if a customer in violation of the policy refuses to leave as requested.