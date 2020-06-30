LIST: Here’s where face masks are and are not required in public places

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continues to increase, communities across the state are meeting to discuss possible ordinances requiring people to wear face masks in public places.
Several communities have already decided on face mask requirements while others plan to meet this week.
Here is a list of the communities that have either made a decision or have called meetings to discuss a possible ordinance:
The city of Charleston passed an ordinance Thursday that will make wearing face masks in places like restaurants and grocery stores a requirement. That ordinance, passed Thursday night, takes effect on Wednesday. People who do not wear a mask will first receive a warning and then a $50 fine.
Mayor John Tecklenburg said the city is working with businesses and giving them signs to display about the ordinance.
The ordinance states that the use of a face mask is required for every person within the city for the following conditions:
- All restaurants and retail stores that include but are not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, or other building open to the public.
- While interacting with people in outdoor spaces including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
- While providing public or commercial transportation including tours.
- While walking in public where maintaining a six foot distance between people is not possible
- When participating in a permitted or allowable gathering
Those exempt from wearing a mask include the following:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others;
- Any person traveling in their personal vehicles;
- When a person is alone or only with other household members in an enclosed space;
- While participating in an outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;
- While actively drinking, eating or smoking;
- In an outdoor or unenclosed area appurtenant to retail establishments or foodservice establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering;
- For children under 10 years old, provided that adults accompanying children ages two through 10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment or foodservice establishment;
- In private, individual offices;
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming; and,
- Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
The mayor said the goal of the ordinance is to educate and not have to use enforcement.
The city’s ordinance would remain in effect for 60 days.
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is urging people to wear a face mask in public, but North Charleston City Council did not pass an ordinance requiring them.
Summey said last week he doesn’t want to get to the point where the city has to fine people for not wearing one.
“We’re encouraging you to do it for your safety, the safety of the people around you and your family,” Summey said in a Facebook video posted to the city’s page Thursday. In the video, Summey compared the safety block on a circular saw to a face mask, calling both “safety devices.”
The Town of Mount Pleasant passed an ordinance Monday afternoon requiring people to wear a face mask during certain circumstances including when inside grocery stores and pharmacies.
The Monday afternoon vote was 6 to 2, and will go into effect Wednesday. People who fail to comply with the ordinance may be fined.
People will be required to wear a mask when entering a grocery store, pharmacy, town building or town indoor facility. Businesses include retail establishments that sell food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods.
People failing to comply may be fined $25.
Town officials say businesses will not have the responsibility of enforcing the ordinance, but will post signs at all entrances informing patrons for the requirement.
In addition, employees at restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies are required to masks. Individuals failing to comply may be fined $100.
Exemptions include people who are unable to safely wear a mask, children under the age of 12, people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a covering, any person in a private or individual office, in settings where it is not feasible to wear a mask like someone swimming or engaging in athletic activities, emergency responders when engaged in an emergency matter.
The Town of Summerville passed an ordinance Monday requiring the public to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments.
It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. on July 9.
All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail and food service establishment, and must wear one when entering any public building in town.
People must also wear a face mask when walking in public where maintaining a six-feet distance is not possible.
In addition, employees must wear faces masks for retail establishments including restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies or other buildings open to the public.
Exemptions include outdoor or unenclosed areas in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible, for those who cannot wear one due to a medical condition, children under 12 years old, patrons while they are dining/drinking/eating, employees who are separated from customers by a plexiglass or glass shield, settings where it is not practical like swimming, with family members, and emergency responders engaged in an emergency situation.
Violators could received a fine of $25.
Town officials say food service establishments are those within town that sells prepared food on a delivery, carry out or drive-through bases. Retail establishments means any retail businesses or establishment including grocery stores, convenience stores, any other business in the retail sale of non-prepared food.
The Town of James Island Council unanimously voted Monday to adopt an emergency Ordinance requiring face coverings.
Town leaders recommend everyone entering restaurants and retail stores and offices that are open to the public and conveyances of public transportation, including but not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, wear a face covering while inside the building or vehicle. They also recommend all restaurants and retail stores and offices that are open to the public, and conveyances of public transportation including but not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, adopt a policy of providing service solely to customers wearing a face covering. The Town further recommends that customers should be notified of the policy with signage at entry ways. Those seeking service without a face covering should be politely notified of the policy, and if necessary, asked to leave the premises. Law enforcement should be notified if a customer in violation of the policy refuses to leave as requested.
All restaurants and retail stores and offices that are open to the public and conveyances of public transportation that include but are not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public, including interactions in outdoor spaces such as curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
The following are exempt from the requirement:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others
- Any person traveling in their personal vehicles
- When a person is alone or only with other household members in an enclosed space
- While participating in an outdoor physical activity
- While actively drinking, eating, or smoking
- In an outdoor or unenclosed area appurtenant to retail establishments or food service establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed
- For people, whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For children under 10 years old
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming
- Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature
James Island’s ordinance takes effect Wednesday.
The City of Isle of Palms passed an ordinance Friday requiring face masks be worn at retail establishments and food service establishments which includes grocery stores and restaurants.
The vote was 6 to 2, and it will go into effect on Wednesday.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the ordinance adds another layer of protection for all the citizens. He said it’s almost impossible to enforce the ordinance, but they’re hoping they can send a message.
“This is a way of showing our citizens and our visitors that we’re trying to take the right steps, and we are taking this very seriously,” Carroll said.
Folly Beach passed an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in all public places. It goes into effect on Tuesday at noon.
Face masks are required for people working, living, visiting or doing business within the city when inside a public building, waiting to enter a public building, interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, and when walking outdoors when maintaining a six-feet distance from other people is not possible.
In addition, businesses must require all employees to wear a face mask at all times, and post a visible notice informing customers of the use of face coverings for customers and employees.
Exemptions include children under 3 years old, persons seated at a restaurant, or anyone outdoors who can maintain a distance of six feet from others at all times.
Kiawah Island passed an ordinance requiring masks Monday.
It requires everyone, including employees, entering or waiting to enter any business, club or association facility other than a restaurant to wear a face covering at all times.
Restaurants are required to adopt and enforce the face covering provisions of the Phase Two recommendations prepared and published by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. Employees who interact with the public, including both indoor and outdoor dining, must wear a face covering.
All people entering a restaurant establishment or waiting to pick up a carryout order must wear a mask at all times except for when seated for dining or beverage service.
The following are exempted from the requirement:
- People under the age of 3
- People for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition or disability
- People who are actively eating or drinking
- People in private offices
Those who violate the ordinance may face a $25 fine plus required statutory assessments. Businesses not requiring employees to wear face coverings will be subject to a criminal fine of $100 plus required statutory assessments.
The ordinance takes effect Wednesday. It will remain in place until July 28, but will automatically extend for an additional 30-day period, through Aug. 27, unless acted on by town council.
Goose Creek City Council voted against requiring masks Thursday, but city leaders are still strongly urging people to wear them.
The vote was 4 to 3 against the measure.
Council did approve another resolution to “encourage” citizens to wear masks.
Before the Thursday night vote was taken, Mayor Greg Habib said it was “fair to say wearing a mask is better than not wearing a mask,” referring to the CDC’s guidance.
The City of Walterboro and Colleton County passed face mask ordinances Monday which requires people to wear face coverings or masks in public places and public buildings.
It will go into effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m.
People entering a commercial establishment in the city and unincorporated Colleton County must wear a face covering while inside the establishment. People failing to comply can be fined $25.
The ordinance does not apply to religious establishments. However, local government officials say the use of face coverings is recommended during religious activities as well.
All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the city and unincorporated Colleton County must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public. Someone failing to comply may be fined $100.
Anyone who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this ordinance.
Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances:
- In personal vehicles.
- When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times.
- When a person is alone or only with other household members.
- While actively drinking, eating, or smoking.
- When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.
- When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services.
Hilton Head Island City Council voted to enforce an ordinance requiring the use of face masks in certain parts of the island during a special called meeting Monday morning.
The ordinance requires a face covering that covers the wearer’s nose and mouth in any establishment located in a closed building or other indoor environment that primarily sells or provides goods or services. The ordinance covers retail establishments that include grocery stores, restaurants, lobbies and public spaces in hotels, motels and timeshare complexes, pharmacies, bars, salons, retail stores, medical and dental offices.
The ordinance requires anyone entering a commercial business in the town limits to wear a face covering. Employees must also wear face coverings whenever they are in any area where the general public is allowed or wherever the employees must be in close proximity with each other.
The ordinance provides exemptions for the following people:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a Face Covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or who is unable to don or remove the Face Covering without the assistance of others
- People eating or consuming food and beverages
- People receiving medical care or treatment
Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said the ordinance would be enforced by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Violations will be considered a misdemeanor and could lead to fines.
Their ordinance takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect for 60 days.
Beaufort City Council unanimously passed an ordinance requiring face covers for any member of the public who enters a public building, including all stores and restaurants within the city limits Monday morning, city spokesperson Kathleen Williams said. The ordinance also requires employees of such establishments to wear masks.
The ordinance passed at an emergency meeting this morning, and will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It will be in effect for at least 30 days, at which point it will be ended or extended.
“All restaurants, retail establishments of every description, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the municipal limits of the City shall require their employees to wear a face covering at all times that the employees are in any area where the general public is allowed or when the employees must be in close proximity to one another,” the ordinance states. “This requirement also applies to all persons providing or utilizing public or commercial transportation, including tours; and all businesses or employees while interacting with people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.”
The following people are exempt from the ordinance:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering because of age or an underlying health condition, or who is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others
- Any person traveling in a personal vehicle, or when a person is alone or is in the presence of only household members in an enclosed space
- People who are actively drinking or eating
The ordinance does not relieve business establishments and restaurants from other social distancing requirements imposed by Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Orders.
The town of Bluffton plans to meet Tuesday to decide on a face mask requirement.
The city of Orangeburg plans to meet Tuesday to consider requiring people to wear face masks in public places.
The town of Seabrook Island will meet Tuesday on a possible face mask ordinance for their community.
