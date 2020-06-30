Man arrested for attempted murder in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police arrested a man accused of firing shots at another man in a possible dispute involving two women.
Joshua Weeks is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and sale or delivery of a stolen pistol, according to jail records.
Police say he was arrested at a home in the 3900 block of Gullah Avenue in relation to a shooting that occurred a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers say they responded to a shooting near Helm and Gravely Avenues where a witness saw a man with dreadlocks exit a dark gray sedan and fire an AR-15 style weapon at the victim.
The victim, police say, believes the shooting was over a dispute between his own child’s mother and Weeks’ child’s mother.
Police say they made contact with Weeks at the Gullah Avenue home, where he stated he had been all night.
According to a report, another resident of the home advised officers that Weeks had not stayed the night on Gullah Avenue, but was coming from his home in Liberty Hill to pick up his son.
Police received a search warrant for the Gullah Avenue home, where they say they found an AR-15 that matched the witness’ description hidden behind a washing machine.
Officers say the victim was able to positively identify weeks as the assailant.
Weeks was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
