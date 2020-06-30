New program aimed at fixing ‘critical crisis’ for people in rural Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce recently came up with a new program called Berkeley Community Cares (BCC) to help people living in rural parts of the county.
The goal of the program is to bring much-needed resources to people who live far from the urban areas.
Many agencies are currently part of the program including Berkeley Community Mental Health Center, SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department, SC Department of Social Services, Berkeley-Dorchester Area Office, At-Risk Programs for Berkeley County School District, Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG), Berkeley Citizens Inc., Lowcountry Food Bank and Community Hope Impact Center.
“We know the barriers out there in the rural community,” CEO of the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce Elaine Morgan said. “And unless you’ve been out there, people don’t understand how many barriers there are and when you layer this virus on top of that it is a critical crisis.”
The Chamber and partner agencies will be out in the rural parts of the community to help people who live in food deserts get access to healthy meals and healthcare services.
“The Berkeley Community Mental Health Center is excited about the collaboration between Berkeley Chamber of Commerce’s Rural Initiative and area service agencies and organizations,” Executive Director of the Berkeley Community Mental Health Center Matt Dorman said. “This Berkeley Community Cares program will bring to our most vulnerable and underserved valuable resources, access to information and services in an effort to promote wellness.”
There will also be a drive-though food distribution on July 21 at Cainhoy Elementary School from 10a.m.-noon where there will also be healthcare providers to answer any questions.
