Reunion: Cat returned to owner after 2 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County animal shelter reconnects a cat and its owner after two years apart.
Local animal shelter Dorchester Paws says that earlier this week they reconnected their feline friend Tally with its owner, Russ.
According to Dorchester Paws, they were able to use microchips now imbedded in their rescues to help make extraordinary reunions like this one.
The American Veterinary Medical Association describes the microchips as “A small, electronic chip enclosed in a glass cylinder that is about the same size as a grain of rice. The microchip itself does not have a battery—it is activated by a scanner that is passed over the area, and the radio waves put out by the scanner activate the chip.”
“The chip transmits the identification number to the scanner, which displays the number on the screen,” the association says.
A post on Dorchester Paws, Facebook page states they believe it is an incredibly important part of adoption fees.
“Think of it like a little tracker that’s placed in your dog or cat’s back,” the post states. “They’re incredibly important, as when an animal is brought into a shelter or a veterinarian office, one of the first things that’s done is a scan for a microchip. After it’s scanned, one of the details that are shown is the contact information for whoever was registered with that animal.”
To microchip your furry friend, Dorchester Paws encourages owners to speak with their local veterinarians or humane societies.
