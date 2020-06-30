Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Charleston, Dorchester counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Charleston and Dorchester counties until 9:15 p.m.
Locations impacted include North Charleston, Johns Island, West Ashley, Fort Sumter, James Island, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett and Rockville.
Impacts include heavy rainfall, gusty winds near 60 mph, and possible hail. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.
At 8:12 p.m., meteorologists reported a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southeast at 20 mph.
