Two Williamsburg County federal prison employees test positive for COVID-19

SALTERS, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal prison in Williamsburg County is reporting its first known cases of COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons announced on Tuesday that two staff members at Federal Correctional Institution Williamsburg near Salters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Visitation at the facility is currently suspended.
FCI Williamsburg houses 1,230 male inmates.
The BOP claims that 90 people who are incarcerated in the facility have completed COVID-19 tests and that 11 tests are pending, but the agency is not reporting any positive cases among inmates.
The BOP is also reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among staff at FCI Estill in Hampton County, four active cases among staff at FCI Edgefield in Edgefield County, and seven active cases among staff and inmates at FCI Bennettsville in Marlboro County.
A prison in Butner, North Carolina has seen one of the highest reported amounts of COVID-19 cases in the BOP system.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are 2,857 possible COVID-19 cases in Williamsburg County, which has an estimated population of just over 30,000.
