Authorities searching for runaway from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Authorities are looking for Justice Richardson who was last seen on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.
“Justice was seen by neighbors leaving with numerous pieces of baggage, and possibly in the company of a young-adult male,” Charleston police said.”Anyone with information about her whereabouts please call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.”
Police describe Richardson as a black female, 5′4″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
