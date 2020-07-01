Colleton County deputies investigate deadly late-night shooting

LODGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded late Tuesday night to a shooting that left one person dead.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Beulah Road in the Lodge community, deputies say.
Investigators say several people were trespassing on private property and were allegedly committing larceny when the property owner fired at them. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead.
They said several other people were seen running from the scene.
The sheriff’s office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division set up a perimeter but no one was found.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office says it’s an active investigation and no charges have been filed.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.
