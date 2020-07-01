Police charge 14-year-old boy with murder in connection with stabbing in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a deadly stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ardincaple Drive, near Falling Springs Road. That’s behind the Sunset Shopping Center, near the intersection of River Road and North Main Street.
Crews rushed the victim -- a 13-year-old boy -- to the hospital, saying he had life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the teen died the same day.
The victim and the suspect have not been identified.
At this point, details about what led to the stabbing have not been released.
