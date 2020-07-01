CSU Men’s basketball release four nonconference matchups

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men's basketball will take part in the 2020 Global Sports Invitational as part of their 2020 nonconference schedule along with a trip to Ole Miss, as announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Buccaneers have participated in multiple team events throughout the tenure of Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh, including last season's Maui on the Mainland versus Dayton, Michigan State, Southern Utah and Delaware State.
This season's field sees the Bucs on the road for all three contests as they face SMU of the American, Wofford from the Southern Conference and Georgia of the SEC all in a week's span.
2020 Nonconference Schedule
CSU begins their Global Sports Invitational Nov. 16 in Dallas, Texas with the Mustangs before a trip to the upstate of South Carolina with longtime foe Wofford scheduled for Nov. 20 in Spartanburg. The Bucs wrap their three-game invitational Nov. 22 in Athens against Georgia, the home state of six Buccaneers on the 2020-21 roster – Travis Anderson, TJ Porter, Melvin Edwards Jr., Ja'Quavian Florence, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Malik Battle.
Between their first two contests with SMU and Wofford, Charleston Southern will stop at Ole Miss for a nonconference affair scheduled for Nov. 18 in Oxford, Miss.
The rest of the Buccaneer nonconference slate will be announced at a later date.
Charleston Southern Nonconference Dates
Nov. 16 at SMU*
Nov. 18 at Ole Miss
Nov. 20 at Wofford*
Nov. 22 at Georgia*