CSU Men’s basketball release four nonconference matchups

CSU begins their Global Sports Invitational Nov. 16 in Dallas, Texas with the Mustangs before a trip to the upstate of South Carolina with longtime foe Wofford scheduled for Nov. 20 in Spartanburg. The Bucs wrap their three-game invitational Nov. 22 in Athens against Georgia, the home state of six Buccaneers on the 2020-21 roster – Travis Anderson, TJ Porter, Melvin Edwards Jr., Ja'Quavian Florence, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Malik Battle.