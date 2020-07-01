Gov. McMaster, state health officials holding presser on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will be holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.
It’s expected to start at 4:30 p.m. We will stream it here when it begins.
On Tuesday afternoon, state health officials announced 1,741 new cases of COVID-19 breaking the daily record in South Carolina.
DHEC officials are urging South Carolinians to avoid large group gatherings for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The agency says residents should make “safe, responsible plans” for celebrating that include precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“More and more of South Carolina’s positive cases are individuals who participated in group gatherings without keeping a safe distance from others or wearing masks,” DHEC officials said in a release.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.