‘I am exempt’ face mask cards are fake, feds warn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A face mask exempt card that supposedly allows someone who doesn’t want to follow ordinances that require face masks are not authorized by the U.S. Department of Justice.
North Carolina Middle District U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin warned the public about fraudulent postings, cards and flyers online that mention the Americans with Disabilities Act and the use of face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the materials include the U.S. Department of Justice’s seal.
A card that claims the holder is “exempt” from a face mask ordinance warns that any businesses who refuses the customer access will be reported to “FTBA,” which it identifies as the “Freedom to Breathe Agency.”
“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” Martin said. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”
Martin urged the public not to rely on information contained in such postings. Instead, he urged everyone to stay informed by visiting ADA.gov for official information about the Americans with Disabilities Act or by calling 800-514-0301 for more information on the ADA.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.