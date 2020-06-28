Late Day, Scattered Storms Could Be Strong

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Upper-level energy will push into the southeast later today and will increase the chance for scattered storms after 4 pm. The greatest rain and storm chance will be through the evening hours. Depending upon the amount of energy ahead of this activity, an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Damaging winds would be the main concern, but heavy rain is also likely out of any the activity that does develop. The clouds throughout the day should help lower the storm threat, but any breaks will help make the air more unstable.