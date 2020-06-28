Late Day, Scattered Storms Could Be Strong

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Upper-level energy will push into the southeast later today and will increase the chance for scattered storms after 4 pm. The greatest rain and storm chance will be through the evening hours. Depending upon the amount of energy ahead of this activity, an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. Damaging winds would be the main concern, but heavy rain is also likely out of any the activity that does develop. The clouds throughout the day should help lower the storm threat, but any breaks will help make the air more unstable.
Scattered shower overnight are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, feeling mild and muggy. Temperatures tomorrow will climb to near 90 degrees with an approaching front. This front will increase the chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. Grab the rain gear tomorrow as rain gear is likely!
TODAY: Mostly clouds with late day storms; HIGH: 93.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers; LOW: 74.
TOMORROW: Scattered rain and storms likely; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Warm and mainly dry; HIGH: 91.
4TH OF JULY: Warm with slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 90.
SUNDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered rain and storm possible; HIGH: 89.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
