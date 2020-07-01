Lowcountry hospitals respond to surge in COVID-19 patients needing medical care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in South Carolina, healthcare officials are urging people to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and continue taking precautions, like wearing masks.
They are worried the rapid spread of the virus may overwhelm hospitals and medical resources.
Two of the major hospital systems that cover the tri-county area have seen double digit increases in the number of COVID patients needing hospital care in recent days.
“We have to be very careful with our medical resources,” Dr. Rovert Oliverio, Roper’s Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, said. “We are blessed to have a very good medical presence in the Lowcountry but it’s not infinite. It can be overrun. And we don’t want to be in that place.”
This recent surge has put health officials on alert as they monitor their supply of hospital beds.
“The real fear, and I think what we in the medical community struggle with and try to make sure we stay within a good amount of capacity, because we do not want to decide who gets a bed and who doesn’t get a bed when both people need a bed. We want to be able to take care of everyone. It’s a really bad place to be in when you have to ration that kind of medical care,” Oliverio said.
Roper officials report 80 COVID patients compared to MUSC’s 70 and Trident’s 50. Those may not seem like large numbers, but it’s the rate at which they have increased that is worrisome.
Roper is already taking steps to protect its resources by suspending elective surgeries that require overnight stays.
Meanwhile, Trident officials say they are reviewing their plans that include increasing the number of beds for intensive care and expanding their unit designated for only COVID patients. Like Roper, Trident is reporting that many of its COVID patients are younger and sicker than they were in the first phase of the virus back in March and April.
“Trident Health is experiencing what other Lowcountry hospitals are experiencing in regards to a rapid and significant increase in the number of COVID patients who require inpatient care,” Trident’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said. “It is important individuals and families stay vigilant in wearing masks when they are in public. At this time masking, social distancing and hand hygiene are three proven ways to reduce spreading the virus. Left unchecked many businesses will soon find they won’t be able to stay open because they won’t have enough employees who aren’t sick due to COVID.”
MUSC Health officials say they have good bed capacity within their hospitals and having COVID-19 units set up in the old Children’s Hospital has helped. However, officials say, if necessary, they can request federal and state level permission to implement a field hospital for non-critical care COVID patients at the MUSC Wellness Center.
