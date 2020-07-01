Man sues limo company over spouse’s drowning death

Coastal Limousine of Charleston has been providing transportation services in the Lowcountry for the past six years. We value the safety of our clients. We are and have been deeply saddened by the tragic drowning of Ronald Sanchez three years ago. We are currently preparing our formal response to the lawsuit and feel that it would be inappropriate to comment on the specific allegations of the lawsuit until our response is filed other than to extend our deepest condolences to the Sanchez family.