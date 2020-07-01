Police searching for missing woman who took mother’s car

Sherrie Ann Mack (Source: North Charleston Police)
July 1, 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Sherrie Ann Mack, 54, took her mother's car without permission and then sent a text stating, "I need time to think things over and you don't need to know," investigators say.

The car, a 2013 blue Ford Focus, was last seen Wednesday morning on North Murray Drive and Remount Road, police say.

North Charleston Police say Sherrie Ann Mack was last seen in her mother's 2013 Ford Focus. (Source: North Charleston Police)

Mack has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

