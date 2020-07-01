Police searching for missing woman who took mother’s car

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.
Sherrie Ann Mack, 54, took her mother's car without permission and then sent a text stating, "I need time to think things over and you don't need to know," investigators say.
The car, a 2013 blue Ford Focus, was last seen Wednesday morning on North Murray Drive and Remount Road, police say.
Mack has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot, 1-inch tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.
