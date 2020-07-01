Police: Suspects wanted for Georgetown hotel murder spotted in Connecticut

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two suspects wanted for a hotel murder in Georgetown have been spotted in the Milford, Conn. area.
The Georgetown Police Department identified the wanted suspects as Latisha D. Evans and Jordan E. Johns.
They’re both wanted on charges for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and grand larceny. Investigators say the charges stem from an incident at the Rodeway Inn on 600 Church Street on Sunday which resulted in one person’s death and another person being critically injured.
GPD officials said evidence was obtained identifying Evans and Johnson as the suspects.
According to police, both suspects were last seen driving the victim’s stolen “gold or silver” 2004 Ford Taurus Station Wagon with possible SC Temporary tags bearing HP0717Q or Illinois dealer tags bearing DL1299H.
Police said the VIN was 1FAFP58284A211879.
Authorities said on Monday both of the suspects were spotted in the Milford, Conn. area.
“Johnson was last seen wearing blue board shorts with a red or orange long sleeve shirt,” authorities said. ”Evans was last seen wearing a floral print black sleeveless dress.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown police at (843) 543-4300 or the TIP LINE at (843) 545-4400 where you can remain anonymous.
