SC State’s Garvin Announces The Addition Of Flegler To Coaching Staff, Stephens Promoted

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State head men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin announced the hiring of Joe Fleger to the Bulldog Coaching Staff.
Fleger comes on board after the promotion of Ed Stephens (Recruiting Coordinator) and departure of former assistant coach Bobby Collins, who left to become the head coach at Shaw University this past spring.
“I felt that Coach Stephens did an outstanding job in leading our recruiting efforts during the most challenging times in our society, while dealing with COVID- 19,” said Garvin. We were able to sign a very deep and talented class despite not being able to leave our campus.”
Garvin notes, “The addition of Joe Fleger is a steal in my opinion. He is an outstanding young coach that has been a part of a Savannah State staff that consistently got more with less before dropping down to Division II status. He will bring great enthusiasm and energy to an already high-octane coaching staff that is looking forward to the 2020-2021 season.”
Flegler comes to SC State after spending the last five years as an assistant coach at Savannah State. During his time at SSU, the Tigers participated in the 2016 College Insider Tournament, defeated its only power 5 opponent in school history in 2017, and won the 2018 MEAC Regular Season Championship.
In addition, the Tigers led NCAA Division I in three-point fields made per game and finished in the top five nationally in scoring 90pts + for three consecutive years. A savvy recruiter and talent developer, Flegler is credited with signing two NJCAA Division I All- Americans and developing six all-conference performers.
Flegler started his coaching career at Thomas University where he spent one season. The program had been defuncted for over a decade prior. In their first season, he help resurrect the Nighthawks, who won 18 games, including three top 25 wins, and went to the final four of The Sun Conference postseason tournament.
“I am truly thankful for the opportunity that Coach Garvin has given me,” said Flegler. “South Carolina State is an institution rich in tradition, and it is an honor to become a part of that. I look forward to becoming a resource for the program, the university, and the community.”