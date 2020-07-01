Shaw Air Force Base pilot killed in F-16 crash on base

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Shaw Air Force Base confirmed Tuesday night that the pilot of an F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing died after a jet crash.
The incident happened on the Air Force base at approximately 11:30 p.m. while the aircraft was on a routine training mission, Shaw AFB officials said.
The pilot was the only person on board when the crash happened.
First responders took the pilot to Prisma Tuomey Hospital for treatment where they later died, WIS-TV reported.
“I can confirm that the pilot is deceased. The next of kin notification is ongoing, and we ask that you respect the family and the squadron’s privacy as we complete this process,” 20th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Larry Sullivan said.
The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
