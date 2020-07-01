SLED investigating death of 18-year-old found on Sullivan’s Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said that they are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found on Sullivan’s Island.
The body of Elijah Dominic Weatherspoon of North Charleston was recovered on a sandbar near Sullivan’s Island on Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
He was found following a search of a boater who was reported missing near the Ravenel Bridge last week.
On Wednesday night, Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he had received confirmation that SLED will be investigating the case after the Charleston County Legislative Delegation has asked the agency to investigate Weatherspoon’s death, and to use its resources to assist SCDNR and Mt. Pleasant police in the investigation.
According to Pendarvis, an investigative team traveled to Charleston on Wednesday.
Officials with SCDNR, who have been leading the investigation, said their information indicated that a young man went off the back of the boat into the water. According to officials, one of the other boys in the boat then went after him, made contact but could not get him out.
This week Weatherspoon’s family said they were launching their own investigation into the incident.
Lawyers representing the family said there have been “numerous conflicting accounts” that have been given about the circumstances surrounding Weatherspoon’s death.
“To say that investigating authorities have been tight-lipped with information is an understatement,” lawyers for the family said in a statement.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified Weatherspoon’s body on Monday and said that the cause of death is pending awaiting an autopsy.
