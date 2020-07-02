Another round of afternoon storms on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last decent round of afternoon storms before drier weather moves in for our 4th of July weekend. A dry start this morning will give way to scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Any storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The rain chance today includes both inland and beach locations. Highs today will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches.
Drier air begins to move in tomorrow lowering the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Outside of a spotty shower or storm, most of the 4th of July weekend will be sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the 4th of July inland, upper 80s at the beaches.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 93.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. Mainly Dry. High 91.
