Charleston Co. schools expand mental health services, social and emotional learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is allocating more than half a million dollars next school year to expanding mental health resources and social and emotional learning.
“Our priorities are establishing physical safety and psychological safety. Without that we can’t even begin to teach our reading, math and writing curriculum,” CCSD’s Director of Intervention and Psychological Services Lisa Allison said.
The money will be invested in addressing the stress and anxiety of students, families, and teachers when they return to learning this fall.
“With two community crises that we are facing, one due to COVID, and one due to the ever important attention on inequities and systemic racism and the need for more targeted efforts around social justice, we need to support our community, our students, our staff, our families around wellness in general, mental health, and certainly social emotional learning is a big component of all of that,” Allison said.
The district is set to spend $534,720 on expanding those services after the district’s board of trustees included mental health access into its mission critical actions last year.
It’s an effort many teachers support, as they see the effects in their classrooms first-hand.
“There’s just no way to know what each student is bringing through the door that day, so the only way to make sure they are prepared to learn is by building a relationship that exists within that space,” Charleston County School District teacher Patrick Martin said. “We’ve just now begin to experience and just now learned about, through this distance learning at the end of last year, that we need to make sure we’re ready to meet head on in the fall if we’re not back in classrooms…There’s a very unique type of anxiety that came through distance learning, and I think a lot of that can be handled in a proactive way if there is access. And I think that’s what it’s all about, access to counselors’ access to people who have time to listen, process and help meet the student’s needs.”
Martin founded “The Safe Schools Project,” an advocacy organization, based in the Lowcountry, which pushes for school safety. Martin sees CCSD’s investment in mental health resources as a shift to the district focusing more on the well being of students rather than just their test scores.
“We are starting to realize our own mental health; our relationships are as valuable or more valuable than the data we can glean from testing. As we start to think about our budgets as a statement of values, our concerns for our students, I think we’ll start to see this as the first step to hopefully reallocating some funds away from things that are maybe counter intuitive, counterproductive in educational settings,” Martin said. “We need to make sure we don’t forget, our main goal is to meet all the needs of our students, and no one is going to do well on a standardized test if they’re struggling emotionally.”
