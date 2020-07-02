Charleston Co. schools expand mental health services, social and emotional learning

“There’s just no way to know what each student is bringing through the door that day, so the only way to make sure they are prepared to learn is by building a relationship that exists within that space,” Charleston County School District teacher Patrick Martin said. “We’ve just now begin to experience and just now learned about, through this distance learning at the end of last year, that we need to make sure we’re ready to meet head on in the fall if we’re not back in classrooms…There’s a very unique type of anxiety that came through distance learning, and I think a lot of that can be handled in a proactive way if there is access. And I think that’s what it’s all about, access to counselors’ access to people who have time to listen, process and help meet the student’s needs.”