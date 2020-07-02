Charleston mayor to hold noon news briefing on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor John Tecklenburg has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon on the city of Charleston’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.
That news conference will be held in Charleston City Hall at noon.
The latest numbers on COVID-19 as of Wednesday show Charleston County has the seventh-highest rate-per-100,000 population in the state.
A total of 37,809 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state along with 759 deaths.
The city of Charleston passed a face mask requirement on June 25 that took effect Wednesday.
The ordinance states that the use of a face mask is required for every person within the city for the following conditions:
- All restaurants and retail stores that include but are not limited to salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, or other building open to the public.
- While interacting with people in outdoor spaces including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
- While providing public or commercial transportation including tours.
- While walking in public where maintaining a six foot distance between people is not possible
- When participating in a permitted or allowable gathering
Those exempt from wearing a mask include the following:
- Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others;
- Any person traveling in their personal vehicles;
- When a person is alone or only with other household members in an enclosed space;
- While participating in an outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six (6) feet from other people at all times;
- While actively drinking, eating or smoking;
- In an outdoor or unenclosed area appurtenant to retail establishments or foodservice establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering;
- For children under 10 years old, provided that adults accompanying children ages two through 10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment or foodservice establishment;
- In private, individual offices;
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- In settings where it is not feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming; and,
- Police officers, fire fighters and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.
The mayor said the goal of the ordinance is to educate and not have to use enforcement.
The city’s ordinance would remain in effect for 60 days.
