Contact tracers not calling all patients diagnosed with coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Though the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control states it contacts all people who test positive for COVID-19, Live 5 News has learned that some people are not receiving a phone call.
According to DHEC, all individuals who test positive are assigned a case investigator who determines their infectious period and inquires about any close contacts during that timeframe. In a process known as contact tracing, those people are then called to discuss the importance of quarantine measures and testing.
Live 5 News reporter Danielle Seat and her boyfriend, Dan Rolland, both tested positive for COVID-19 in June.
Neither of them received a phone call from DHEC.
“When they told me I tested positive, they told me I should go on the CDC website and refer to the website for whatever information they have, as far as how to handle it,” Rolland said.
Despite not receiving any official information from DHEC, the two quarantined for two weeks.
“I hadn’t done any in-person interviews in weeks, and I hadn’t really come into CDC-defined close contact with anyone through work, so that was good,” Seat said, noting that her main symptom was a loss of a sense of taste.
DHEC currently has 400 staff members who work as contact tracers, with plans to add 600 more next week, according to spokesperson Laura Renwick.
She said DHEC can hire 4,000 more through private firms.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said contact tracing is becoming more difficult with the surge in case numbers. DHEC announced 1,629 new confirmed cases on June 2nd.
“This is severely hampering our ability to do contact tracing for cases,” she said in a news conference this week. “It’s a significant challenge to interview 1,000 patients each day and if we are thinking about an average of three contacts per case, that leads us to having to interview 4,000 people every single day.”
Meanwhile, Seat has since recovered from COVID-19.
“I feel fine,” she said. “I feel 100 percent back to myself.”
