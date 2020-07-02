Cops: Man suspected of bringing gun to store arrested after crashing into police car, chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man accused of brining a gun to a store in Charleston was arrested after he crashed into a police car and led officers on a chase.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 32-year-old Thomas Ray Drayton of Hanahan.
On Wednesday night, officers responded to Rawan Market on 949 King St. for a report of a person with a gun that was in the store.
When officers arrived they made contact with a man who was sitting in a vehicle that matched the description of the subject. Officers reported as they spoke to the man, they saw a handgun in plain view on the passenger side of the car.
A report states when officers gave commands for the man not to move, the driver fled the scene in his car, collided with a Charleston police patrol car, and led officers in a vehicle pursuit.
Investigators say the suspect was placed under arrest 2.5 miles away after crashing his vehicle.
Drayton faces numerous drug charges and unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to stop for blue lights charges.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.