Deputies seek missing Orangeburg County man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Clarence Rutland, Sr.
According to officials, Rutland was last seen leaving a house on Herbert Road in Neeses on June 28 around 1 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said Rutland left the home in a white and gold 2000 Ford Explorer with SC license tag QYC 298.
He is a white man who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black golfer’s hat.
If you have any information about Rutland’s whereabouts, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
