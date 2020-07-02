Firework complaints double in parts of Lowcountry as sales soar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firework complaints in the city of North Charleston are up 250-percent from June of last year to June of this year.
In 2019, they had 90 calls about it, according to the county’s consolidated dispatch. This year that number jumped to 230.
In the city of Charleston, they’ve more than doubled from 109 calls in June 2019 to 243 in June 2020.
In Summerville, Isle of Palms, and Dorchester County, the number of firework complaints have doubled.
Mount Pleasant also saw an increase.
“A lot of municipalities like mine have chosen not to have a firework display this year, so it leaves it up to the citizens to go to the firework stands,” North Charleston Fire Department public educator Laura Kondor said. “That’s concerning because that probably means an increase in home activities, injuries, and 911 calls.”
As calls climb, so do firework sales. One company which has several stands around the Lowcountry has seen a massive increase at their Johns Island location.
“It has doubled in sales as of least yesterday,” firework seller Kaylee Parker said. ”I think since they’re not doing shows in other places, they’re trying to do shows for their family, so they’re buying bigger fireworks or a bigger bulk at a time.”
Kondor said the North Charleston Fire Department has put some more personnel on duty for this weekend in anticipation of an increased number of calls.
“We do a lot more on medical calls, so we will staff a couple more EMTs for us,” Kondor said.
