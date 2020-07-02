Five people killed after SUV crosses I-26 median striking two tractor trailers in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say five people have been killed after an SUV crossed an I-26 median and struck two tractor trailers in Orangeburg County. It happened at 12:37 p.m. near Mile Marker 147.
According to troopers, a 2001 Chevrolet SUV that was traveling eastbound left the roadway and went into the median.
A report states the SUV then struck median cables and crossed into westbound lanes and struck a Freightliner tractor trailer and a Volvo tractor trailer.
The SUV then overturned.
According to Trooper Tyler Tidwell, there were seven occupants in the SUV, and five were killed. Two were transported to the hospital. Tidwell said the sitting positions of the occupants is under investigation.
The drivers of the tractor trailers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
Tidwell said all westbound I-26 lanes at mile marker 147 remain blocked.
Troopers are advising of the following detour: “Travel North on US-301 (Exit 154) towards Santee and continue to US-176 West towards St. Matthews. From there, you can take US-176 West to either US-601 South towards Orangeburg or continue on US-176 to I-26.”
