Folly Beach leaders to consider new 9 p.m. noise ordinance

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials are considering an ordinance Thursday that would require businesses to end all music by 9 p.m.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said the town will also likely be adding all live entertainment to the ordinance in Thursday’s meeting. This would include music, bingo, trivia and all other live entertainment he said.
The ordinance is planned to last until at least July 25, Goodwin says. That would be three weeks from this Friday.
This announcement comes after the largest spike in COVID-19 cases Charleston County has seen yet. It will likely mean all bars and some restaurants will need to close down early.
Several businesses have said the safety is worth the losing out on this business, especially because many are already closing early on their own.
Goodwin says, in fact, the ordinance was actually inspired by business owners, not the city government.
Pier 101 restaurant owner Robert Garcia says they’ve already cancelled all their live music to avoid those large, late-night gatherings.
”I mean we love live music,” Garcia said. “And it brought a lot of people. But this is the pier. And people are going to come to the pier regardless.”
Businesses will be fined $100 the first two times they are caught playing music after 9 p.m. If they are caught a third time, Goodwin says they could loose their business license.
If the ordinance is passed Thursday, it will go into effect Friday at noon.
