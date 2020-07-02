Friends of missing tow truck driver in disbelief as crews continue search in Cooper River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends of a tow truck driver, who is believed to have fallen over the Don Holt Bridge after responding to an accident, are in disbelief.
The search continued Thursday for Will Ellis in the Cooper River.
The Highway Patrol says Ellis drove to the bridge just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning to help a stranded driver. A Charleston County deputy also stopped to help out.
Troopers say a pickup truck then slammed into the deputy’s car, seriously injuring the deputy. It’s believed the tow truck driver, Ellis, went over the bridge and into the water.
”Will is somebody that I’ve known for decades, long time, a long time friend,” said Jonathan Thrower who is a close friend of the missing man. “Talked to him all the time. I’m still like in a state of shock right now. It’s really kind of hard to believe. Still, I think it hasn’t hit.”
Thrower learned Ellis was missing when he went on social media.
”When I scrolled on social media and they described the truck I said,‘I hope that’s not Will,' and finally that’s when I got word from the family it was him,” Thrower said.
Fellow tow truck drivers, some who know Ellis, got together on Thursday to show support for his family.
“By far I would say yesterday was tragic,” said Will Blunt who has known Ellis for some time. ”But as everybody would say it could happen to any one of us. And we really want to take this moment to say we really are sorry for Will and his family, and if there’s anything we can do, we want to reach out.”
Thrower says the family is hoping Ellis will be found, and that they want closure.
”We’ve kind of accepted a reality that maybe that you know he’s gone, but until that happens I think it’s still basically a lot of uneasiness, not knowing which way to turn till that closure comes,” Thrower said.
The injured deputy, Michael Constanzo is still in the hospital.
The Highway Patrol says the accident is under investigation.
