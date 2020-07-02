Georgetown County Council passes face mask ordinance; goes into effect midnight Friday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Council passed an emergency ordinance that will require people to wear face masks in certain businesses.
The vote was 6-1 in favor of the ordinance that will go into effect at midnight Friday. Councilman Raymond Newton was the only no vote.
The ordinance requires all people above the age to 10 to wear a face mask when entering a food service establishment, grocery store, retail store or pharmacy that is located within Georgetown County. Employees at the businesses are also required to wear a face mask at all times while have face-to-face interaction with the public.
A food service establishment is defined as any business that prepares food or drinks. But if a person is actively drinking or eating at the establishment, then they do not have to wear the face mask.
Businesses are also required to post a notification at or near the main entrance that reminds people that they must wear a face mask in the building.
Any person who is unable to wear a face mask due to age, an underlying health condition or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from the ordinance.
Anyone who fails to comply with the emergency ordinance could face a $25 fine. And if a business has repeated violations of not following the ordinance then that business could be declared a public nuisance.
The ordinance will remain in effect for 60 days unless it is terminated sooner by the Georgetown County Council.
Earlier Thursday, Georgetown City Council and Myrtle Beach City Council passed face mask ordinances in their respective cities.
The moves come amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the Palmetto State.
