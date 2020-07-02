Lowcountry beach towns staying open for holiday weekend, taking COVID-19 precautions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite previous closures due to COVID-19, cities and towns along the coastline are planning to stay open during the current spike in cases across the Charleston area.
Leaders on Folly Beach, Edisto Beach, Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palms say they are not considering any further beach access closures during the Fourth of July weekend. But the cities and towns are ramping up security and enforcement measures during the largest COVID-19 spike in the state.
Instead, in addition to firework and event cancellations, Folly Beach town council passed an ordinance prohibiting all live entertainment past 9 p.m. in an effort to discourage large groups.
James Island residents Amy and Robert Bolan came to visit Folly Beach Thursday.
They said they are happy the island will be open, but concerned that some closures on Florida beaches could lead to more visitors than usual to the Lowcountry.
“When I first heard that they weren’t going to close, I was a little bit nervous because of Florida closing all their beaches and what happened on Memorial Day weekend here,” Amy Bolan said. “So who knows what’s going to happen. We won’t because we won’t be down here. That’s why we came early.”
Visitor David Forhand and his wife said they chose to come to Folly Beach over Myrtle Beach. He said he wants beach towns to do what they can to stay open for tourists, while also weighing the risk with other safety measures.
“We wanted some place a little less busy, less crowds,” Forhand said. “I think that you need to increase other requirements, like masks and social distancing. You should make the requirement that if you’re not going to shut down, then you’re going to enforce other measures.”
Each municipality also has a mask ordinance in place. For example, on Sullivan’s Island, people must wear face coverings in public places, businesses and even on beach access pathways.
Sullivan's Island is also still prohibiting anyone from bringing beach chairs, umbrellas or coolers to the beach.
“The town feels that with the social distancing requirement issued by Gov. McMaster and the town ordinance which prohibits chairs, coolers and shade devices, it will be possible for law enforcement to adequately patrol the beach,” town administrator Andy Benke said.
