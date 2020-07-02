Man arrested in connection with home invasion, shooting of dog

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an early-morning home invasion in Ladson.
Brandon Shane Carserino was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
The incident was reported in the 400 block of Edward Drive at approximately 4:20 a.m.
Deputies say the suspect entered the home armed with a handgun and shot and killed a dog during the incident.
Carson said Carserino will face a charge of first-degree burglary and additional charges are pending.
Carserino was arrested just after noon in Summerville by deputies and the Summerville police Department on the burglary warrant, Carson said.
