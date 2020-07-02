Man celebrates 107th birthday social distancing style

So much love and joy for a man who has just about seen it all. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | July 1, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:46 AM

DUTCH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - So much love and joy for a man who has just about seen it all.

“They say I’m 107. I feel like I am 150,” joked Paul Weller.

Mr. Paul Webber still has his sense of humor as he celebrates his 107th birthday Wednesday. His family and friends surprised him with a modern day party.

The cars lined the street waiting to wish him the best as he reached a major milestone. As each car drove through the circular driveway right in his front porch, people yelled happy birthday and some even brought gifts.

“I never drank, I never smoked and I quit chasing,” said Weller.

Mr. Weller says he stopped chasing those women after he got caught.

