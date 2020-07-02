Mt. Pleasant mayor wants ‘facts to come to light’ in boating accident that killed 18-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor said his community wants all the facts to come to light in the death of an 18-year-old boater last month.
Mayor Will Haynie commented on the death of Elijah Dominic Weatherspoon Thursday during a news conference at Charleston City Hall on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want to first say before we start talking about jurisdictions and investigations that regardless of jurisdiction, the town of Mount Pleasant, our hearts go out to the Weatherspoon family,” Haynie said. “This was a tragic loss of life of a young person out on the waterways. We want all the facts to come to light, whether we have jurisdiction or not.”
Weatherspoon’s body was recovered on a sandbar near Sullivan’s Island Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. He reportedly jumped or fell from a boat on June 25 near the Ravenel Bridge.
But some have signed petitions calling for an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and Weatherspoon’s death.
Haynie said that from the beginning, SCDNR has had jurisdiction over the investigation into Weatherspoon’s death.
“When the boat was recovered at Remley’s Point by police, it was turned over to them so they have had jurisdiction from the start,” Haynie said.
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said Wednesday night he confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be investigating the case after the Charleston County Legislative Delegation asked for their assistance.
Pendarvis said an investigative team traveled to Charleston Wednesday.
Officials with SCDNR, who have been leading the investigation, said their information indicated that a young man went off the back of the boat into the water. According to officials, one of the other boys in the boat then went after him, made contact but could not get him out.
Weatherspoon’s family said they were launching their own investigation into the incident.
Lawyers representing the family said there have been “numerous conflicting accounts” that have been given about the circumstances surrounding Weatherspoon’s death.
Haynie said Mount Pleasant is able to assist, but that the case does not fall under their jurisdiction. Haynie said Mount Pleasant stands with the Weatherspoon family hoping that all the facts come to light.
