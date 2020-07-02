CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,629 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Charleston County had the second highest number of cases reported on Thursday with 244 surpassed by Greenville County with 246.
There are currently 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Thursday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 39,587, and those who have died to 777, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Lexington, Richland, Spartanburg, and Sumter counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort, Clarendon, Darlington, Sumter counties.
As of yesterday, a total of 442,263 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,634 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%.
The most recent data on recovery rates was released on Monday by DHEC showing that 84% of 18,418 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from the virus while 16% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, July 2 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (29), Allendale (7), Anderson (41), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (43), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (244), Cherokee (12), Chester (11), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (3), Florence (34), Georgetown (20), Greenville (246), Greenwood (20), Hampton (2), Horry (179), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (2), Lexington (64), Marion (3), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (44), Richland (114), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (99), Sumter (36), Union (4), Williamsburg (2), York (42)
DHEC officials said they have also begun to report probable cases and probable deaths in regard to COVID-19.
The number of new probable cases reported on Thursday by county are listed below:
Kershaw County (3)
DHEC released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
