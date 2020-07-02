One wounded and several vehicles damaged in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A shooting in a North Charleston neighborhood leaves one woman wounded and several cars littered with bullet holes.
North Charleston police say that a shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Hunters Ridge Lane.
Officer say they were dispatched “in reference to people shooting at each other.”
When they arrived they say they found one woman shot in the right side of her torso, who was immediately transported to MUSC.
One witness who was unharmed said she had been sitting in her car with the driver’s side door open when she heard loud pops. Police say she “thought they were fireworks until her windshield shattered and had a hole in it.”
Both cars were parked in front of a residence that police say was also riddled with bullet holes.
Police say the leasee was not at home at the time, but shell casings were grouped in two locations, directly in front of the home and about twenty yards away in the street.
North Charleston Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.