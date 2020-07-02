Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in West Ashley, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after deputies chased a stolen vehicle into West Ashley.
Deputies have not yet identified the person in custody.
Deputies attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle at approximately 12:35 p.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said. The vehicle did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle from Folly Road to Wappoo Road in West Ashley.
At that point, Antonio said deputies deployed stop sticks to flatten tires of the vehicle. The chase ended on Wappoo Road. The vehicle came to a stop and the person was arrested, he said.
Shortly after 2 p.m., two lanes of Wappoo Road remained closed and multiple vehicles appeared to be damaged.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
