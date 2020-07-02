Review committee to discuss phase 2 construction of downtown development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An existing Charleston office space is looking to grow and diversify.
“The Refinery” development is making its way through its sixth Technical Review Committee meeting. It’s the second phase of a project bringing office spaces, retail spaces, and entertainment to Charleston’s upper peninsula.
The current set of offices built in phase one sit on an area of Meeting Street. The city's planning commission says they think this is a dynamic part of the city that has lots of room to grow and new opportunities for employment and entertainment.
This is a project that the city’s planning director, Jacob Lindsey, says has been in the works for about eight years now.
The first phase of The Refinery brought offices for non-profits. Lindsey says the designed building for phase two will be three-stories high and will host local creatives spaces, like those for art studios, office spaces, and restaurants and bars.
The almost four acre site is also planning to have an amphitheater for outdoor music and other entertainment events. This is something Lindsey says many folks have expressed a desire for.
This is an area of the peninsula that has more open space to build an amphitheater for music and other entertainment events. The planning commission likes that is close to downtown, but still far enough away from where people live.
This development is up for its sixth review at the technical review committee Thursday, however that’s just to finish some stormwater regulations.
Lindsay says the architect for “‘The Refinery’ has some nontraditional designs, which makes it unique.”
“Definitely in kind of an industrial theme to fit into the context of the area, but it will have a slight modern spin on it,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.