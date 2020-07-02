Search continuing for missing tow truck driver after Don Holt crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Marine patrols from multiple agencies are searching for a tow truck driver in the waterways around the Don Holt Bridge Thursday, the day after the missing man apparently went over the bridge in a traffic accident.
The incident happened at approximately 9:51 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge Wednesday morning. A tow truck had arrived at the scene to assist the driver of a disabled vehicle. A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy, Michael Costanzo, stopped to assist as well.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said a Ford F-350 truck pulling a trailer then struck the rear of the deputy’s Dodge Charger, which in turn struck other vehicles and the responding deputy and the tow truck driver who were outside of their vehicles.
Costanzo was critically injured, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said. The tow truck driver, who was unaccounted for immediately after the crash, was believed to have gone over the bridge and into the water.
Marine units from the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were searching on Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted them on Wednesday, spending a total of 14 hours in the search.
Antonio said Constanzo remained in the hospital Thursday but there were no new details on his condition.
The tow truck driver’s identity has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
