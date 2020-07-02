Williamsburg Civil, Magistrate and Family Courts close due to deputies’ positive COVID-19 tests

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County will be suspending their civil courts because several deputies have been hospitalized for coronavirus.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Department has said that two Civil Process Division deputies have been hospitalized for testing positive, while one other Civil Process Division deputy is in home isolation for testing positive.
Additionally, three patrol deputies are in quarantine after being exposed to a citizen that tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s department said.
A statement released by the sheriff’s department has stated that, “Due to deputies from the Civil Process Division testing positive for COVID-19, all services of civil, magistrate, and family court papers are suspended until July 20.”
The statement also stated that the sheriff’s office would be limited handling non-emergency matters, but that all emergencies would still be prioritized.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.