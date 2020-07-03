Black Lives Matter plan march on Friday, rally for reform on Saturday

On Saturday, the group plans a rally from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hampton Park. The purpose of the rally, according to a social media post, is to call for economic and criminal justice reform. Among the items they plan to address, the posts states, are affordable housing, real estate projects controlled by people of color, an independent police audit of all departments, infrastructure improvements to sidewalks and drainage and youth programs and green space enhancements for recreation.