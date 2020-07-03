Black Lives Matter plan march on Friday, rally for reform on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The group Black Lives Matter will hold a march Friday afternoon through North Charleston followed by a Fourth of July rally on Saturday.
Marchers are expected to begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center and march to city hall.
On Saturday, the group plans a rally from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hampton Park. The purpose of the rally, according to a social media post, is to call for economic and criminal justice reform. Among the items they plan to address, the posts states, are affordable housing, real estate projects controlled by people of color, an independent police audit of all departments, infrastructure improvements to sidewalks and drainage and youth programs and green space enhancements for recreation.
Saturday’s rally is being hosted by the Black Leadership Coalition including Black Lives Matter Charleston and is expected to include Rep. Marvin Pendarvis and Rep. J.A. Moore and other elected officials and faith based organizations.
