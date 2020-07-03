Carnival at Northwoods Mall implementing safety protocols while operating during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the positive coronavirus cases continue to rise, and cities are working to put in guidelines to protect the public from COVID-19, some events are still happening.
Dreamland Amusements has set up a carnival in the parking lot of the Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
The company says they have implemented about 10 different kinds of protocols.
Those include things like a fogger and sanitation equipment, employee temperature checks and social distancing markings.
According to Michael Davis, manager for Dreamlands Amusements, the company has been working with city officials for a few months, evaluating what the company needed to do to function as a business.
“We were working closely with city and local officials about how that would work,” Davis said.
He said the they have also installed touchless sanitation at every ride which customers can use before and after the ride, and all employees must wear a mask anytime when near the public.
Davis said prior to the opening of the carnival, city officials came out for multiple in-person inspections on site, photographed and documented all precautions.
“The state allows them to operate, and since the property is zoned properly, barring any violation, the city has no mechanism to halt the event from occurring,” said Ryan Johnson with the City of North Charleston. “However, the operators must follow strict COVID-19 sanitary and social distancing guidelines set forth by the state.”
