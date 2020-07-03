Charleston native taking on President Trump and VP Biden in November

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston native is looking to face off against President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden this fall.
Her name is Jade Simmons and she’s trying to break through the 2-party system running as an Independent.
In a recent interview she said that her her campaign is the alternative that people are hungry for.
“You know what we’re finding is people not telling us that they’re in love with the incumbent or with the opposition in terms of Vice President Biden”, said Simmons. “What they’re saying is we are either afraid of Trump so much that we’ll vote for whatever we have to on the left, or people are saying we’re afraid of things like socialism. They have all of this propaganda that each side has fed its base. And we never hear people say that they’re excited about the choices they have.”
Simmons has registered as a write-in candidate in 40 states.
However, in her home state, she needs to get 10,000 signatures so that her name can appear on the ballot across South Carolina in November.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.